DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Two people have been arrested and charged with murder and child cruelty after their child died from a prescription drug overdose.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive one-year-old child at a residence on Bermuda Run Court earlier this year.
Investigators said during a search warrant at the home, numerous prescription drug containers were found on the floor along with less than an ounce of marijuana.
In June, arrest warrants were issued for the child's parents, Rachelle Rattrey, 24, and Tabares Tony Wadley, 26, both of Decatur.
Rattrey and Wadley were arrested on Tuesday and taken to the DeKalb County Jail where they face felony second degree murder, felony second degree child cruelty and misdemeanor violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
