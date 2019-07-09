HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials are investigating an incident that left an infant with serious injuries in Hall County on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, fire officials found a 22-day-old female infant suffering a dog bite to the head. The dog is believed to be a husky. The infant was immediately transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
According to police, Hall County Animal Control was also on the scene investigating the incident.
Officials are currently withholding further comments due to HIPPA restrictions.
