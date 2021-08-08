Virus Outbreak Standardized Tests

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Around the country, there are more than 100,000 new positive COVID-19 cases daily. Those rise in numbers are seen as students head back to school. Fulton County Schools begin on Monday, where masks are now required in almost every school.

The latest data released by Fulton County shows positive covid-19 cases are growing, especially among those under 18 years old.

Over the weekend, some Fulton County school district parents protested over masks being required in classrooms.

The Superintendent of Schools for Fulton County posted a message ahead of the school year, responding to some of the safety policy divide.

“I’m receiving a lot of feedback about our plan to, temporarily, mask while risk is high. I value each call, email and letter. We may not agree, but we’re ALL acting out of love and care for students. We can return to normal operations by working together. Stay classy FCS,” said Dr. Mike Looney.

School districts all around Georgia are keeping track of their infection rates.

Cobb County School District reports 185 active covid-19 cases in schools, since the beginning of last week; the district says masks are optional but “strongly encouraged.”

Gwinnett County School District reports 166 active covid-19 cases in schools, and masks are required.

Dekalb County School District reports 213 active covid-19 cases in schools, and masks are also required.

