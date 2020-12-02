Attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell rallied in Georgia Wednesday ahead of the January 5 runoff election.
Both attorneys delivered a clear message to Trump supporters -- they will continue fighting the election results here in Georgia.
Wood claims to have evidence of voter fraud here in Georgia, and promised to deliver the proof with a slew of lawsuits. He also called out state leaders for not siding with him.
“The guy who's making a ton of money, Gabriel Sterling, you listen up you are not going to sell our votes to China, Wood said. “We're not going to vote on your damn machines made in China. We're going to vote on machines made in the USA!”
Wood pushed for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to earn supporters’ votes by demanding a special session from Gov. Brian Kemp. Without that, "they have not earned your vote, don't you give it to them,” Wood said.
Sterling addressed the comments in a press conference later Wednesday afternoon, denying those claims. He says Wood and Powell are lying to people and said this is the type of rhetoric that inflames passion on the ground.
On the eve of Thanksgiving, U.S. Attorney L. Lin Wood filed an emergency motion in Georgia's 11th Circuit court of appeals, requesting a review of the election process ahead of the January Senate runoffs.
In the filing, Wood alleged the state's election process was flawed and deviated away from the Constitution; all the while arguing that Georgia's election process may be riddled with doubt and public ridicule given the outcome of the presidential election.
Wood is requesting the claims be heard before Dec. 14, the safe harbor date in which Georgia is required to certify the presidential election results.
