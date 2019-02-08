FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The response to Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” exhibit at the High Art Museum has been overwhelming. The museum has sold more than 120,000 tickets – that sold out within minutes.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer takes a deeper look at how the collection has ignited a conversation surrounding art and mental health. She visited an art therapy program at Skyland Trail where clients use drawing and painting to channel their mental illness into beautiful art.
