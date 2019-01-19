ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The latest exhibit at the High Museum of Art is drawing crowds from all over, and despite advance tickets being sold out, hundreds line up everyday in hopes of getting one of 100 tickets sold daily.
Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit has caught the eye of social media influencers, designers and art appreciators since its debut on November 18.
Kusama, a renowned Japanese artist, is known for her iconic kaleidoscopic environments. Her exhibit spans the entire second floor of the High's Wieland Pavillion. Visitors will experience more than 60 years of of Kusama's work.
"Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms open onto places within the imagination that are beautiful and transcendent. Like sensory deprivation chambers, they leave the viewer grappling to reconcile the totality of the cosmos with a sense of microcosmic infinity within the body," said Michael Rooks, the High's Wieland Family curator of modern contemporary art.
Tickets are available at first come first serve basis. There is a two ticket limit per person.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.