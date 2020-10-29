Initial unemployment claims dropped to 751,000 last week after being revised upward for the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The numbers remained high as the country continues to deal with the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
The Labor Department said the total number of people claiming unemployment benefits in all current programs for the week of October 10 stood at 22,653,453. With so many remaining unemployed, there is still no plan from Senate Republicans on a new stimulus plan.
States that saw the largest increases in initial claims included Kansas, Virginia, Texas, and Minnesota. States that saw large decreases included California, New York, Georgia, Florida, and Michigan.
