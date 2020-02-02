STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left two people with non-life threatening injuries early Sunday evening.
Police said the shooting resulted from a domestic incident. It happened in the parking lot of Get Air Trampoline Park in the 2000 block of W. Park Place Blvd. in Stone Mountain.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
