FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- It all started as conversation, then quickly took a turn for the worse.
Two men started running, that’s when Fayetteville police say the driver of a black car raises a gun and pulls the trigger. One person was shot.
It all happened January 27 at the Discount Gas and Tobacco gas station in downtown Fayetteville on Glynn Street and Kathi Avenue.
“It is concerning, don’t like to see the crime rate going up in Fayetteville but it has,” William Stol said.
Police said the man who was shot was rushed to a nearby hospital where he’s still being treated. William Stol told CBS46 he stops at this gas station at least once a week.
“There’s been a lot more robberies, a lot more crime,” Stol explained.
Police said the shooter sped away after the pulling the trigger. They now need the public’s help getting him behind bars.
“They need to come forward and share their information,” Stol said.
Police said the shooter was driving a black 6 series BMW. If you have any information that can lead to his arrest, you are asked to call Detective Tyler Simpson at 770-719-4227
