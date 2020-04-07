DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Charges are pending against an injured driver in a head-on collision which killed another driver in North Georgia Tuesday morning.
James White is the driver who has charging pending against him. The 41-year-old of Dawsonville was driving his Dodge Ram truck east on Georgia State Highway 53. As he entered a curve to the right, White crossed the center line traveling into the west bound lane as a Ford Focus was traveling in the west bound lanes, according to Georgia State Patrol. White struck the Ford head-on, overturning onto its cab. The driver of the Ford Focus, Tyler Fried, was killed, according to the troopers. The 33-year-old of Gainesville was wearing his seat belt. White was not wearing a seat belt. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time. White was taken to an area hospital with visible injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the crash scene. The wreck
