FULTON County, Ga. (CNS46) -- Police rushed to a high school after a shooting late Friday afternoon in Fulton County.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Creekside High School near a middle school on the 7000 block.
Upon arrival, officials found a man who appeared from a gunshot wound. Police have not released the identity of the victim nor his condition. It is unclear on what happened during the shooting.
A statement from Fulton County Schools Chief Communications Officer, Brian Noyes, regarding the incident:
“An adult male was taken from the campus of Creekside High School to Grady hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist. Fulton County Schools Police is investigating the incident and will take every action necessary to hold those accountable who potentially endangered the safety of our school community. Criminal behavior of this type will not be tolerated on any of our school campuses. There is nothing to suggest at this time that any students of either Creekside High School or students from the visiting Mays High School were directly involved with this incident. We appreciate the community’s support with sharing any facts to assist with this investigation.”
