DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Two people suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire off of Covington Highway on Sunday.
DeKalb County fire crews arrived to the Forty15 Apartment complex at 6:10 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a first floor bedroom. The two injured persons were taken to an area hospital.
Fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire.
