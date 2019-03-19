DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) DeKalb County Police are investigating an incident on Vicki Lane where a woman has been shot.
Police arrived on the scene to find the victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police do no have a suspect in custody. The investigation is on-going.
CBS46 is sending a crew to the scene. Details to follow on CBS46.com.
