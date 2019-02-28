Smyrna, GA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot by Smyrna Police after he failed to follow their orders.
According to the GBI, Smyrna officers arrived to a scene on the 1800 block of Lake Park Drive. When they arrived, they found Gary Fink, 68, armed with a gun.
The GBI said Smrya officers found Fink in a parking lot and ordered him to show his hands. The GBI said Fink made a sudden movement and that's when an officer shot him.
Fink was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The GBI said a gun was also recovered from the scene of the shooting.
