COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two lanes on EB I-285 and the exit ramp onto NB I-75 in Cobb County is currently closed after a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus.
Police tell CBS46 News that one person inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries. No one aboard the school bus was injured.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
A huge backup is being reported and there's no word when the roadway is expected to reopen.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
WATCH: Footage from the scene (can't see the video? click here)
