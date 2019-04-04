ATLANTA (CBS46) – A shooting at a northwest Atlanta recording studio left two people with gunshot wounds and police searching for answers.
According to Atlanta Police, the shooting happened at a studio on the 600 block of Antone Street in Atlanta. One person was shot in the back but was able to make it out of the studio and to a QuikTrip on Howell Mill Road. The other person suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and elbow.
Both people with gunshot wounds were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but their conditions have not been released.
Police said they are working with the studio to get surveillance cameras that may have captured the shooting. According to APD, there were other people inside the building, but they were in sealed rooms at the time and didn’t hear or see anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.