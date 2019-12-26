Kannapolis, N.C. (CBS46) An injured cat brought to a shelter in North Carolina is going viral because of a striking resemblance to the character 'Baby Yoda.'
The cat, now called 'Baby Yoda Cat,' was found by a volunteer of the Humane Society of Rowan County, N.C. and brought to an animal hospital with a deep wound to her neck and an upper-respiratory infection. She also had hair loss, fleas and intestinal parasites.
Cabarrus Animal Hospital employee Jana Aviles is now fostering the cat. After pictures were posted to Facebook, Baby Yoda Cat quickly went viral and has since been featured on 'Love Meow' and 'Good Morning America.'
Thousands of people across the country have also applied to adopt the kitty!
