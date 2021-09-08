BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a school bus was involved in a crash in Brookhaven Wednesday morning.
Details are limited at this time, but the crash took place on Buford Highway at Briarwood Road in Brookhaven sometime before 8:30 a.m.
The number and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as soon as we learn more information.
