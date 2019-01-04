College Park, GA (CBS46) Police tell CBS46 News that some residents have sustained injuries during a fire at a College Park apartment complex.
The fire began around 3 a.m. Friday morning at the complex on the 400 block of Lakemont Drive.
Not many details are known about what happened, including what ignited the blaze.
It's also unclear how many units were affected.
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and we will provide updates as new details are learned.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
