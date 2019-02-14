ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- In the halls of Inman Middle School in Atlanta are the names and short bios of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that happened one year ago February 14.
A group of girls who are part of the organization Inman Middle School Students for Change organized the memorial and other school activities to remember the tragedy.
“Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a day full of love, but a year ago today in Florida it wasn’t a day of love,” 8th grader Riley Fields said. “It was a day of loss.”
Students and staff were asked to wear burgundy and silver which were the Florida school's colors. Also, there was a 17 second moment of silence during morning announcements.
But what about changes a year later?
School principal Dr. Kevin Maxwell said yes safety measures have changed.
“We did get another security officer to help our school resource officer that we have now,” Maxwell said.
But for the students, they said not enough has changed when it comes to passing laws that could keep them safe.
“There have been changes,” 8th grader Mia Smith said. “A few companies have made changes, changed their policies. "But there isn’t as much change as is needed.”
“I feel like there have been some changes but they have been very small and I feel like we still need to be working for more change,” Fields said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.