ATLANTA (CBS46) - The coronavirus has hit the Georgia Department of Corrections. An inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 died March 26.
GDC stated in a press release the inmate was 49-years-old and was housed at Lee State Prison in Leesburg. They had been hospitalized since March 15. The corrections department continues to monitor the status of coronavirus exposure at Leesburg State Prison.
GDC status report from March 27 is as follows:
Offenders
• Two (2) offenders are hospitalized after being confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 20;
• Three (3) offenders tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25, 26 and 27, respectively, and are currently asymptomatic and remain in medical isolation at Lee SP;
• One (1) offender was admitted to the hospital on March 22 for flu-like symptoms, and COVID-19 test results are pending;
• Thirteen (13) offenders are housed in medical isolation at Lee SP for exhibiting flu-like symptoms; of those, two (2) have been tested for COVID-19 and results are pending.
Staff
• Four (4) staff members tested positive for COVID-19;
o Three (3) are asymptomatic and are quarantined at home per Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines, and last reported to work on March 9, March 13, and March 16 respectively;
o One (1) is currently hospitalized, and last reported to work on March 16.
The Georgia DPH has protocols in place to contact individuals who may have been in direct contact with the staff members who have tested positive.
The GDC currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the offender population at Phillips State Prison in Buford, Ga. The offender, who is currently asymptomatic, first exhibited flu-like symptoms on March 20, and has been housed in medical isolation at the facility since that time. The COVID-19 test was returned positive on March 26. At this time, there are no positive cases of staff at Phillips SP.
Both Lee SP and Phillips SP are on restricted movement; however, offenders continue to have access to medical care, showers, meals and hygiene related products, according to the press release. The department continues to screen staff at its facilities, with questionnaire-based attestation documents and temporal temperature screening.
