ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A Rockdale County inmate died after a medical complication early Friday morning. The inmate was discovered having what appeared to be a medical complication during a routine headcount.
The Jail Medical Staff treated the inmate until EMTs arrived and took the inmate to a local hospital. The inmate later died in the hospital from his condition around 3:00 am.
This is the fourth death in the last two years at the Rockdale County Jail. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.