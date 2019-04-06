SPALDING COUNTY (CBS46) -- An inmate who was awaiting trial on charges of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery has died.
Around 2 p.m. on April 5, deputies were made aware of an inmate in distress at the Spalding County Jail, according to a statement from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.
Spalding County is about 37 miles south of Atlanta.
The inmate has since been identified as 44-year-old Denver Perkins.
Officials say jail medical personnel responded and administered aid before Perkins was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Misinformation has been posted on social media regarding the time that the first inmate called for help to the deputies’ response," said Sheriff Darrell Dix. "The deputies’ response time was less than one minute. This has been verified by video.”
Officials did not say how Perkins died.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to handle the investigation.
