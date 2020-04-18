DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police apprehended an escaped inmate after he fled Grady Memorial Hospital.
On April 13, Antoine Christian, 35, of Decatur was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. According to investigators, Christian asked for medical assistance while in his cell and was transported to Grady, where he slipped out of his handcuffs and fled on foot.
Late Saturday evening, officers arrested Christian at a gas station on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta.
He is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
