COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "This inmate worker could have taken advantage of an opportunity to be productive while in custody but instead fled the jail for a few hours of freedom," said Sheriff Neil Warren after the capture of an inmate on Wednesday.
Corey Morris, of Marietta, walked away from his inmate work detail on Tuesday evening. He was located the following day at noon at the Motel 6 on Delk Road.
Deputies say the 48-year-old inmate assigned to a low-risk work crew when he fled into the wood around 10 p.m. on October 15. He was originally charged with burglary and obstruction, but has since gained a felony charge of escape.
Two others were arrested along with Morris. Marc Mowod, 25, is charged with hindering apprehension of escape and Lane Deary, 40, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
All three men were booked into Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.