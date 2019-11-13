DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after a woman died in a south Georgia jail cell on Tuesday.
Amy Renee Tyson, 32, was found dead around 5:15 a.m. in her cell in the Coffee County Jail.
She was being held in the medical department of the facility after she was arrested on November 10 on drug-related charges.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.