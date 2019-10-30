ATLANTA (CBS46/AP)- The Georgia Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for a man scheduled to be put to death Wednesday night.
Ray Jefferson Cromartie was scheduled to be executed at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson for the 1994 murder of Richard Slysz in Thomas County.
The state says Cromartie and another man entered a convenience store and shot Slysz. Authorities say Cromartie also shot and gravely injured another convenience store clerk a few days earlier.
He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death.
Cromartie's attorneys say he has maintained that he didn't shoot either clerk.
