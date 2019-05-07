GAINSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials arrested an inmate due to an altercation with another inmate on Sunday in Gainesville.
The inmates were working on lawn maintenance at Cool Springs Park when the incident happened.
According to officials, Johnny Joe Reynolds, 38, went on a bathroom break where he approached another inmate. Reynolds then pulled a knife and threatened to kill the victim.
The deputy supervising immediately arrested Reynolds, and he was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported no bond has been set for Reynolds at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.