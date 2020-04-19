ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Corrections says an inmate has walked away from the Atlanta Transitional Center.
GDOC says Cameron Ryan Lewis, 26, absconded from the center on the 300 block of Ponce De Leon Ave on Sunday.
Lewis was at the center after being convicted of burglary. He's been convicted of burglary and robbery in both Henry and Clayton counties. GDOC warns not to approach Lewis.
Call 478-992-5111 if you have any information.
#BOLO Atlanta TC resident Cameron Lewis #100454991 walked away from the center in Atlanta, Ga. Do not approach, call 478.992.5111. @wsbtv @11AliveNews @cbs46 @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/jYtsAX0I90— Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) April 19, 2020
