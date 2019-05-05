FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An autopsy is being done Sunday on an 18-year-old who died Saturday while in custody at the Fulton County Jail.
Tyrique Tookes had been complaining of chest pains over the last two weeks.
Tookes was booked into the jail on March 8 of this year.
The GBI is now investigating his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.