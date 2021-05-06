CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An inmate who escaped police custody in Clayton County has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.
According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, Devonte Detwan Ross was being transported by a private transport agency to state prison on April 30. He was serving time for burglary and trafficking narcotics.
While en route to prison, the agents and Ross stopped at the QuikTrip on Riverdale Road to grab something to eat. During the stop, Ross jumped out of the car and ran.
A statement from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said Ross was cuffed in the front with waist chains.
Clayton County deputies shut down several roads in the area attempting to locate the Ross.
A CBS46 news photographer said there were at least 15 Clayton County sheriff’s vehicles in the areas searching for the suspect.
The search comes after the Fulton County sheriff’s office announced another inmate who escaped from Arizona deputies in Clayton County was arrested in College Park late Thursday.
