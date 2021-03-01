More than 100 inmates are learning new skills by participating in a chess tournament, overseen by chess master Justus Williams. Williams was the youngest African-American chess master in history at the age of 12.
"We're trying to bring more faces into chess. So we've got to get into the underrepresented communities," Williams says. "I mean, I haven't really heard of any chess-related activities within the jail really. As soon as I did I was like, 'alright we gotta do this here.'"
The learning goes beyond the tournament. Williams has the inmates journal how chess is helping them through their sentences. Corrections officer Mario Reed is a witness to the benefits. "What this does, it keeps them calm and gives them something to look forward to. You know, it's motivation. It keeps their minds occupied with something positive," says Reed.
