The Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of a person shot at Shoppers Supermarket located at 731 Joseph E. Boone Blvd on Tuesday around 12:57 p.m.
According to a police spokesperson, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was conscious and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The preliminary investigation suggests a suspect who is a man got into a dispute inside the supermarket with the store manager.
Following the dispute, the suspect left the store and then later returned with a gun and began shooting.
The victim shot did not appear to be an intended target and was struck in the crossfire.
The suspect fled the scene before officials arrived, say police.
This is an active investigation and developing story, stay with CBS46 for updates.
