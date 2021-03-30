American Medical Response (AMR) is teaming up with DeKalb County to be a participant in a new five-year program for medics.
The ET3 Pilot Program stands for emergency triage, treat, and transport.
The goal is to provide greater flexibility for paramedics to address emergency healthcare needs of Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) patients following a 911 call.
AMR paramedics and EMTs will assess patients and determine if they should be treated on scene or taken to a hospital or alternate setting.
DeKalb County was selected for this program by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
CMS’s vision is to improve quality, increase access, and lower costs for patients.
“We’re very proud CMS has chosen to work with us on such a large-scale program that dovetails with our own commitment to finding innovative solutions to the problems facing patients and healthcare providers alike.” Said Ted Van Horne, AMR Chief Operating Officer.
For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.