ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Local doctors describe overwhelmed ICUs as a scene from horror stories, while staff are strained and beds are full.
Governor Brian Kemp deployed the National Guard to assist but workers in covid units says it's going to take more vaccinations to decrease hospitalizations.
"What we're experiencing seems to be something like a Tom Clancy novel about a bio-terror attack on a city," described one of Piedmont Hospital's lead respiratory therapist Steve Wasson. "Because of the overwhelming amount of patients coming through our doors."
Piedmont Hospital Henry County sent CBS46 pictures showing staff inside covid wards where workers like Steve Wasson intubate patients often on their last days alive, often unvaccinated.
"What I'm seeing is a vast number of people who regret those decisions, who are in the process of knowing their life is in danger." Wasson continued, "that they may die and never see their families again."
Ordinarily, when there's a death of a patient on a ventilator, staff would wait for the family to be alone with the patient and grieve.
But now, because the hospital is so overwhelmed, Wasson immediately needs to remove one machine from a dying patient to another, trying to save the next person in line.
"The reality has been we have to go in the room and say 'let me make some [extra] room for you.' We don't present it as 'there's another patient down the hall waiting for this,' but that's what we're having to do regularly."
Piedmont Henry is not alone in its strained staff. Gov. Brian Kemp deployed more than 100 National Guard to help at Piedmont Henry
and nine other hospitals. But Piedmont Henry sits in a county that's under a state of emergency as the Delta variant surges and only about 36 percent of its
residents are fully vaccinated.
Local doctors are urging more vaccinations, Wasson explained he's not sure how much more hospital should have to take, despite the commitment of his team.
"No one is coming in saying 'that's not my job,' I haven't heard that. I've heard 'what can I do to help.'"
