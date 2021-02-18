Within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is a unit dedicated to fighting some of the most disturbing crime that targets the youngest of victims.
The GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit is made up of a team of agents and investigators whose work takes them down dark online roads. With 110 residential search warrants served in 2020, they served more warrants than any other office within the GBI. It's emotionally taxing work but the team will tell you it's rewarding work.
"I am immensely proud of the work that the agents in this office have done," said Debbie Garner, the Special Agent in Charge of the unit who is also the commander of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made up of about 250 law enforcement agencies across the state.
She said 2020 kept her team very busy. They investigated the most cybertips they've ever received.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported 11,647 Georgia cybertips. Garner's team had to look into each one to determine whether it warranted an investigation. There were 7,079 Georgia cybertips in 2019, 6,651 in 2018 and 4,847 in 2017. Garner said they will only continue to go up with everyone having a phone and internet service providers required to report child exploitation content detected on their networks.
"The workload is increasing but our manpower is staying the same so we will eventually top out at how much work we can actually do even though we are getting more and more and more cybertips," said Garner, who said there are 14 special agents assigned to the office but an average of 11 working on cases at any given time.
"People used to have to be at home on their computer to view, find, trade child pornography," she said. "They can do it on their phone from anywhere, from their car, from work, from anyone's house, from the store, from a coffee shop.”
The Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit made 85 arrests in 2020, mainly related to the possession, distribution and/or production of child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography. There were also arrests for online enticement of children, sextortion, and child sex trafficking. Some suspects had an additional child molestation charge.
Of the 85 people arrested, 12 were identified as "hands-on" offenders. Forty children were found living with the offenders. Agents rescued 20 children they said were molested by the offenders.
In all, the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested 396 people statewide in 2020, including the 85 arrests made by the GBI unit.
"There's not enough time to work all the cases and they know that there are children behind some of those cases that we may never get to," said Garner.
But her team will continue to fight for the children of Georgia.
She said, "We literally are trying to keep kids from being harmed in any way but especially in this particularly horrific way.”
To submit a tip about child exploitation, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.