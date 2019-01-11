Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Thousands of fans will be in Atlanta for Super Bowl Sunday. As a result, one local health department is working around the clock to make sure every hotel room in the city has been inspected.
Heath inspectors are also looking for pillow stains, moldy bathrooms and even bed bugs.
Eli Jones is Deputy Director of the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. He said he's seen it all during his 18-year career.
“It’s scary, because a lot of people don’t know that they have bed bugs. They might stay in a facility, never see them and might not know they have them,” said Jones. “Black mold in the top of the ceiling and in the walls. Obviously, that’s a health hazard if you were to breath it in.”
There were no issues at the Ellis Hotel in downtown Atlanta during their last inspection where they scored 100-points, but with nearly 300-hotels in Fulton County, problems do exist.
“I’ve flipped mattresses and there has been drug paraphernalia and needles under the mattress,” continued Jones.
While health inspectors attempt to make sure your hotel stay is not your worst nightmare, they admit they don't catch everything.
“Check the mattress. Check the pillow case. Check the sheets. Check the shower curtain. You’ll want to look around the head board to see if there is any evidence of bed bugs or any type of other pests,” advises Jones.
The health department said you should look for the health inspection score when you walk into the hotel lobby. It's usually posted behind the check-in counter.
If the score is 90 points or better you’re in good shape, below that you should be cautious.
