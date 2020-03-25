ATLANTA (CBS46) - Instacart will add 300,000 jobs over the next three months to meet the demand for online grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
The company’s founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta stated on the company’s website that these last few weeks have been the busiest in the company’s history. During those weeks, communities around the United States have been fighting off the spread of COVID-19. The delivery business has picked up since social distancing has become the norm following instructions from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked that people only go out to public places for essential items.
“First, we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and are adhering to recommendations from public health officials to ensure we’re operating safely. The health and safety of our entire community remains our first priority. That’s why we worked closely with a panel of health, food safety, and disease control experts to develop a comprehensive set of shopper health and safety guidelines to provide you with the resources and information you need to take appropriate preventative actions and precautionary food handling measures. We’ve also been working closely with our local teams to provide cleaning products in-store and have secured health and safety supplies, which we’ll be distributing to shoppers across North America in the days and weeks ahead."
Instacart anticipates a greater demand in the coming months which prompted the additional jobs it will add to the United States and Canada. The company’s founder thanked everyone in the communities, and wanted to offer opportunity for those who may need an additional source of income.
