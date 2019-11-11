Instant Pot may be key to an instant hit Thanksgiving dish

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with it comes a frenzy of planning, decorating and most importantly cooking!
With one pot dishes, slow cooker recipes, and sheet pan meal ideas on the rise, it's only right that the popular InstantPot get in on the tasty quick meal movement.
This year's top-rated Instant Pot Thanksgiving dishes for Atlanta are:
- Acorn squash stuffed with Italian sausage
- Turkey breast
- Brunswick stew
Don't believe us? Here's what a few people had to say about these dishes:
"This quick and easy acorn squash stuffed with Italian sausage is an irresistible fall dish, and it's all done in an Instant Pot," said BD Weid.
"The Instant Pot made the moistest turkey breast I have every made. I couldn't believe such a wonderful meal was ready in less than an hour!" chimed in Tammy Lynn.
And last but not least, "I followed the directions but added one more potato. It was delicious and definitely worth making again. Love my new Instant Pot," said Judy Morgan of the Brunswick stew.
