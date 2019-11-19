ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Office of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is advising Georgians of an insurance exchange issue that was discovered on Tuesday.
Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King cautioned consumers of a recently-discovered issue with one of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield’s 2020 plan offerings on the Affordable Care Act’s Healthcare Marketplace.
According to the Office of Georgia Insurance, the 2020 Anthem Pathways Network product on HealthCare.gov incorrectly listed WellStar Medical Group as a participating provider. The Office of Georgia Insurance also stated that WellStar providers were reported out-of-network for any of Anthem’s 2020 Georgia plans listed on the Healthcare Marketplace.
“We have been working closely with the Georgia Department of Insurance and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to correct this error, and we are committed to helping those customers who may wish to switch to another plan in light of this information before the enrollment period ends on December 15,” said Anthem spokeswoman Tina Gaines.
A statement from Commissioner King
“Consumers who have enrolled in the 2020 Anthem Pathways Network individual plan on HealthCare.gov need to know that WellStar providers will not be covered at in-network rates. Fortunately, the enrollment period for the Healthcare Marketplace remains open until December 15, so consumers still have over three weeks to make any necessary changes to their plans for next year.”
For more information on updating your plan selection on the Healthcare Exchange, consumers should visit HealthCare.gov. For other questions regarding open enrollment, call the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division at 404-656-2070, or toll-free at 1-800-656-2298.
