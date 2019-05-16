ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck announced his intention to voluntarily suspend himself from office via a letter sent to Governor Brian Kemp. Beck feels it is inappropriate to resign due to his not guilty plea and presumed innocence.
In his statement, Beck said that he recognized "the importance of having a Commissioner of Insurance who is able to fully devote all of his time carrying out the duties of managing the Department of Insurance and serving the citizens of Georgia."
Beck foresees spending a majority of his time in the coming months defending himself against these charges.
Beck's suspension decision falls under Article 2, Section 3, Paragraph 1 of the Georgia Constitution.
