ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta woman finally got results after her home destroyed by burglars while she was out of town. Mildred Lawrence was thrilled to be moving back in on Monday.
“A big smile because I’m happy to be moving back into my house. I’m just overwhelmed with all the boxes and putting stuff up. Have you ever had everything in your house cleaned before?” Lawrence asked. “It’s a good day and thanks to you guys.”
Looking back, it was not a good day when burglars broke into her place last month and wouldn’t surrender to police until the SWAT team fired tear gas into the home.
“It was a lot of work that had to be done to this house,” Lawrence said.
So, Lawrence contacted her insurance company and she said they would not cover damage to her home caused by the SWAT team. That is until CBS46 contacted Farmers Insurance.
“Everything has been dry cleaned, processed, decontaminated and now the task is putting it all back,” Lawrence said.
Her entire home is now clean; and the insurance company paid for every penny of it.
“This is my angel here, she’s watching over me. She’s watching over this house,” Lawrence said.
Perhaps Mildred’s late mom had a hand in restoring home sweet home.
“Thank you so much!” said Lawrence.
