ATLANTA (CBS46) — Firefighter bodycam footage captured the intense fire that raged under a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road over the weekend.
Firefighters said under the bridge was extremely hot because the heat couldn’t easily escape, causing the steel to warp and the concretes surface to peel away.
Grills, mattresses, propane tanks, furniture and generators were some of the items found in the fire by firefighters.
Section of Cheshire Bridge Rd is already closed because of a bridge fire. fears another section might be closed because of another bridge fire. Both have large homeless populations living under them. "Help the homeless so we can stop the fires" nearby worker. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/daOl9ZgiN1— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 29, 2021
Those working nearby were amazed at the damage.
“When I looked down there, I mean underneath the entire bridge was just about charred,” said Jonquil Patterson.
Patterson works nearby and showed CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy a video of him and a city engineer inspecting the bridge.
He also said firefighters have visited the area under and around the bridge on several previous occasions. And as far as his interactions with the people that live there, he said the have been "very respectful."
On Monday workers were back at the bridge making repairs.
A large homeless population lives under the bridge.
Those who help the homeless in the area say the fire was started by those without homes because of the weather.
“I can say for sure that it’s a struggle to stay warm,” said Tracy Thompson, from The Elizabeth Foundation.
In August another section of Cheshire Bridge Road was forced to close because of a fire damaging another bridge were homeless people also shelter. The repairs on that bridge are expected to take over a year to complete.
Thompson said its hard surviving in the bitter cold and more needs to be done to help find permanent housing for those in need, so fires don't need to be lit. A better job of informing them of warming centers is also needed because they don’t see the news on phones or on TVs.
“Last year we had a homeless man on Cheshire Bridge get frostbite, lost all ten toes and five finger tips,” Thompson said.
The city in a statement said the damage to the bridge is only cosmetic and not structural.
If you would like to help the Elizabeth Foundation with their endeavors to house and help the homeless stay warm, click here.
