DEKALB (CBS46)—Do you have an interest in taking a landscaping class before the Spring weather hits?
The DeKalb Cooperative Extension announced that the Landscape 101 course begins in February.
There is a $30 registration fee and registration ends on February.
The course will have three classes on February 12, 19, and 26.
All times will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Classes will be held at the DeKalb Extension Center at 4380 Memorial Drive #200 in Decatur.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Office at 404-298-4080 or visit https://bit.ly/2OdaZ9m
