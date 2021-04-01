DeKalb County Government opened a criminal investigation after an international cyberattack targeted one of the county’s programs to help renters.
On March 24, 2021, the Department of Innovation and Technology became aware of an attempted data breach against DeKalb’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition Program. It impacted the program, but the county is unaware of any actual compromise or misuse of the customer’s information.
Emails or applications previously sent to "renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov" were included on the server that was attacked. Within five minutes of the identification of the cyberattack, the county disabled the email account and disconnected the targeted server, according to a press release from DeKalb County.
The county is working with law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators, and determine what, if any, information may have been accessed.
For more information about this incident and about DeKalb County’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.