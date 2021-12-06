ATLANTA (CBS46) — Passengers at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said they are prepared to do what ever it takes to be able to travel as the new COVID test requirements kick-in.
“It’s worth it to be able to travel again. We’ve all been nowhere for two years,” said Debra Burris, who was flying out to Jamaica.
“I also have a newborn at home so I’m kind of for the testing. It’s kind of peace of mind going home knowing that I didn’t pick something up,” said Patrick Robinson, who had just flown in from Canada.
Passengers say they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep traveling as the new #COVID19 travel requirements begin today. But some arriving at the world's busiest airport say it's hard to keep up with all the sudden changes. @cbs46 #Omicron #travel #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/c67VxioO2f— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 6, 2021
Everyone aged two and up will need a negative COVID test at least 24 hours prior to takeoff. Previously, it was 72 hours before departure. The rules cover vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers and they also apply to US citizens as well as foreign visitors.
Many CBS46 spoke to at the airport arriving from overseas said they weren’t aware of the changes.
“Typically, it’s 72 hours. I was actually on my way to get tested on the Saturday and I was oh, I have to get it Sunday now. The other thing Googling is a little bit troublesome because there’s so much information, every website kind of gives a little bit of a different answer,” Robertson said.
The Omicron variant is spreading in the U.S. with 17 states, including Georgia, now recording cases, but there is some early good news.
“Thus far the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity, but again we got to hold judgement until we get more experience,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's Chief Medical Adviser.
One reason officials are already looking to lift travel bans for African countries.
“We’re looking at that carefully n a daily basis. Hopefully we’ll be able to lift that ban within a quiet reasonable period of time,” Dr. Fauci said.
And may be relief for travelers trying to stay up-to-date with the latest requirements.
“I’m traveling next week to and it’s just ever evolving, like trying to figure out what the rules are going to be next week,” Robertson said.
