It’s International Women’s Day and this year’s theme – worldwide – is #choosetochallenge.
From challenge comes change…and the goal is to forge positive change for women.
When it comes to investing in the power of female leadership, there's no other city in America like Atlanta. Atlanta is home to talented, successful, and empowering women...but there’s still a long way to go.
“It’s an empowering thing to be the boss,” said Vanessa Schepis, the owner of The Red Hound Gifts.
Schepis was a stay-at-home mom for years, until buying The Red Hound Gifts in 2013.
“A lot of people don’t want to take a chance, but take a chance on yourself, Schepis added.
Schepis is right…American women lag substantially behind men in terms of their representation in leadership positions.
That’s why International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
“If you have the opportunity to reach millions or billions of people, and many of those customers are women, it boggles my mind why you would not have women’s voices represented at the highest levels and significantly throughout the company,” said entrepreneur and author, Randi Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg says while women made up nearly half of the U.S. workforce pre-COVID, women have been highly underrepresented in the technology fields.
“Fewer than 30% of these jobs are held by women,” added Zuckerberg, “The pandemic is threatening that to go even lower, because so many women are facing so many extra pressures and jobs on the home front right now.”
That’s why International Women's Day focuses on celebrating women's achievements, raising awareness about women's equality, and lobbying for accelerated gender parity.
“There’s going to be roadblocks, when you’re trying to do something, there are always things you’ll have to work through, but don’t let the roadblocks stop you from doing what you want to do,” Schepis said.
