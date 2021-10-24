ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 was on the scene at the game on Saturday night between the Atlanta Braves and LA Dodgers at Truist Park.
CBS46 talked to Manage Brian Snitker and players Freddie Freeman, A.J. Minter, Dansby Swanson and several others after the game, which sent the team to the World Series for the first time since 1999.
CBS46 also talked to several emotional and excited fans near the baseball park at The Battery. Here are those interviews.
