NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates with Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 was on the scene at the game on Saturday night between the Atlanta Braves and LA Dodgers at Truist Park.

CBS46 talked to Manage Brian Snitker and players Freddie Freeman, A.J. Minter, Dansby Swanson and several others after the game, which sent the team to the World Series for the first time since 1999.

COMPLETE BRAVES COVERAGE

CBS46 also talked to several emotional and excited fans near the baseball park at The Battery. Here are those interviews. 

