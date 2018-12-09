Atlanta, GA (CBS46) CNN security was able to apprehend a gunman who shot two men on the 28th floor of the Omni Hotel on Sunday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, the victims and gunman 31-year-old Sedarius Dennis attended a party at a suite in the hotel. The two victims were trying to get an intoxicated Dennis back to his room when he became angered and shot at them around 1:30 a.m.
Dennis then attempted to fled the scene but was caught by CNN security in a parking deck across from the hotel. A handgun was later discovered in Dennis' hotel room.
He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
The victims, ages 31 and 37, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition.
