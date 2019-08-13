DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- It wasn’t the best start to the school year for Dekalb County's Stephenson High School.
Officials with Dekalb County Schools said reports of an intruder prompted the level-three lockdown.
“This morning we had officers burst into our room and we were put on lockdown…level three,” said student Savion Brooksaubert.
Dekalb County School District officials said police swept the building and determined everyone was safe, but the school district won't say whether they found anything suspicious in that sweep. Students and parents, however, tell CBS46 that officers were looking for someone with a gun.
“They busted in every classroom looking for suspects,” Judd said.
The lockdown created some panic for parents who were eager to get to their children. One mother recorded some of the chaos on her phone. She said she was taken to the ground by police officers when she tried to get to her son.
“Put yourself in the situation,” said her aunt, Cherlyn Stegall. “You get a message that there's a shooting at the school. We don't know if our child got shot, if the child is dead or what.”
Police did arrest a juvenile male but school officials have not said why. The school district also isn't say whether the juvenile is a student at the school.
The school district sent the following statement Tuesday afternoon;
“In connection with the lockdown at Stephenson High School today, DeKalb County School District’s Police Department have identified and arrested a juvenile male suspect on Aug. 13, 2019. DeKalb County School District remains committed to being transparent and informative to the DeKalb County community. The investigation remains ongoing. The district will provide updates as they are made available. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.